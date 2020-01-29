AT&T (NYSE:T) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AT&T (NYSE:T) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.60-3.70 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.60-3.70 EPS.

NYSE T opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $281.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.06. AT&T has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson lowered AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

