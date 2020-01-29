AT&T (NYSE:T) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.61. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-2% (implying ~$184-186 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $182.04 billion.AT&T also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.60-3.70 EPS.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of T opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.06. The stock has a market cap of $281.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.09%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

