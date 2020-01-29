Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) by 1,011.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 297,494 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.71% of Audentes Therapeutics worth $19,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,333,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,204,000 after purchasing an additional 413,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,629,000 after purchasing an additional 84,659 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $3,283,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 1,838.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 155,945 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Audentes Therapeutics news, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 14,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $432,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BOLD shares. Citigroup raised Audentes Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Audentes Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Audentes Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Svb Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

BOLD remained flat at $$59.97 during midday trading on Wednesday. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.30.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.97) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Audentes Therapeutics Inc will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

