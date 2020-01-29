AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $52.80 million for the quarter. AudioCodes had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 23.08%.

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,132. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.50 million, a P/E ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. AudioCodes has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $28.73.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AUDC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

