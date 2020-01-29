Aurora 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.55 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, Aurora has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aurora token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Indodax, Bitinka and CoinEgg. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $9.84 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00036098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.44 or 0.05665476 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00025391 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00127640 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016512 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00033790 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002852 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora (AOA) is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial.

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinEgg, Indodax and Bitinka. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

