Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,210,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 155,950,000 shares. Approximately 16.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

NYSE ACB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.93. 17,519,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,159,020. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $10.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.82 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 124.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 580.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 680,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 580,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,837,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,771,000 after purchasing an additional 522,165 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter worth $3,205,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 247.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 285,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 203,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACB shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.86.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

