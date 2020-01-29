AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at Cormark

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target lifted by analysts at Cormark from C$12.25 to C$16.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on AutoCanada from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC upped their price target on AutoCanada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AutoCanada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.10.

Shares of ACQ traded up C$0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$13.31. 172,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,920. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.02. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$7.33 and a 1-year high of C$14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.47 million and a PE ratio of -9.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.15.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$981.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$920.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoCanada will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

