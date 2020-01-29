Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) Short Interest Down 8.8% in January

Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the December 31st total of 5,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 788,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 5,732.1% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,032,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $252,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,671 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the third quarter worth about $171,343,000. Somerset Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 244.1% in the third quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 915,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,143,000 after acquiring an additional 649,700 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the second quarter worth about $23,586,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the second quarter worth about $21,057,000. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATHM traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.23. 822,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,268. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. Autohome has a 12 month low of $65.46 and a 12 month high of $117.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.97.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Autohome had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autohome will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATHM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.70 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.18.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

