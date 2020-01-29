Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Announces Earnings Results

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Automatic Data Processing updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.10-6.21 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $6.10-6.21 EPS.

ADP stock opened at $172.99 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $133.76 and a 52-week high of $179.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.86.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,036.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,381 shares of company stock worth $9,722,333 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.70.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.