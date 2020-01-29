Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) is Dearborn Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,172 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 2.6% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Automatic Data Processing worth $50,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,333. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.70.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $178.30 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $133.76 and a 1-year high of $179.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.73 and a 200-day moving average of $166.86. The firm has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

