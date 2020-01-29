Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.10-6.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.15. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $15.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.00 billion.Automatic Data Processing also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.10-6.21 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $172.99 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $133.76 and a 52 week high of $179.89. The stock has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.70.

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,333. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

