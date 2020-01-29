Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.10-6.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.026-15.026 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15 billion.Automatic Data Processing also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.10-6.21 EPS.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $172.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $133.76 and a fifty-two week high of $179.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.86. The stock has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.70.

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,446,315.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,381 shares of company stock worth $9,722,333 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

