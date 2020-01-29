Autonio Market Capitalization Hits $151,750.00 (NIO)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Autonio has a total market cap of $151,750.00 and $8.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates and Mercatox. In the last week, Autonio has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.93 or 0.03124650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00192184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029544 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00118883 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. Autonio’s official website is auton.io. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio.

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Exrates and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

