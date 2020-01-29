Auxilium (AUX) Price Reaches $0.0021

Auxilium (CURRENCY:AUX) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Auxilium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and BiteBTC. Auxilium has a market cap of $243,552.00 and approximately $5,119.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Auxilium has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Auxilium

Auxilium is a coin. Auxilium’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,272,598 coins. Auxilium’s official website is auxilium.global. Auxilium’s official Twitter account is @auxiliumglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Auxilium is forum.auxilium.global.

Auxilium Coin Trading

Auxilium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auxilium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auxilium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auxilium using one of the exchanges listed above.

