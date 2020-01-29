AvalonBay Communities (AVB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.80. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 45.56% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $587.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $219.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.04 and its 200-day moving average is $211.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $187.95 and a 1 year high of $222.87. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.69.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $165,897.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $5,689,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

