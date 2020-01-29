Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,474 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on AGR shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Avangrid from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of AGR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,343. Avangrid Inc has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $53.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day moving average is $50.14.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.11). Avangrid had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avangrid Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.