Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Short Interest Update

Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 2,230,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 379,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

AGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Avangrid from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Shares of Avangrid stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $53.59. 394,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.12. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $53.69.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Avangrid by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Avangrid by 567.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

See Also: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.