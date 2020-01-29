Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.78.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $821,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,809.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded up $7.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.38. 377,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.78. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $98.10 and a twelve month high of $134.88.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.