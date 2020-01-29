Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the quarter. Avery Dennison accounts for approximately 2.7% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Avery Dennison worth $30,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,809.1% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded up $6.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.85. 39,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,666. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Avery Dennison Corp has a fifty-two week low of $98.10 and a fifty-two week high of $134.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.78.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $821,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Argus started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

