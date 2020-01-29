Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.90-7.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.04.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $129.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $98.10 and a 12 month high of $134.88.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.00.

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $821,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.