Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.87. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AXTA. ValuEngine lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.44.

AXTA opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average of $29.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 214,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,926,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 827,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 35,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

