Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q4 guidance at $0.14-0.20 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Axcelis Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $781.32 million, a P/E ratio of 52.28 and a beta of 1.39. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $25.60.

ACLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 18,169 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $414,979.96. Also, Director R John Fletcher sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $516,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,981 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

