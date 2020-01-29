Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $129.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE AX traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.01. 358,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,084. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $33.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

