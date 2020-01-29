B. Riley Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arch Coal in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $10.21 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.78. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities set a $92.00 price target on Arch Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Arch Coal from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.40.

Shares of NYSE ARCH traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,303. Arch Coal has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $101.92. The firm has a market cap of $860.54 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,248,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,655,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arch Coal by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,879 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,030,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Arch Coal by 13.2% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 354,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,267,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Coal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,482,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Coal by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 130,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after buying an additional 61,775 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $91,164.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at $159,537. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

