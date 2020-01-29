B. Riley Comments on Cumulus Media Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Cumulus Media in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.72. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45. Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $280.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.00 million.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CMLS. Zacks Investment Research cut Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

CMLS stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $14.24. 210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,321. The stock has a market cap of $224.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.75. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15.

In other Cumulus Media news, major shareholder Nimbus Atlas Llc sold 9,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $132,350.60. Insiders sold a total of 39,472 shares of company stock worth $552,266 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 52.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cumulus Media by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 23.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

