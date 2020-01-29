B. Riley Comments on Peabody Energy Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Peabody Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the coal producer will post earnings per share of ($1.30) for the year. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.64). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BTU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Peabody Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Peabody Energy to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Peabody Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NYSE:BTU traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 46,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,824. Peabody Energy has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $799.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 255,891 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 20,291 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,548 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $933,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,414 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 21,533 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,600 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $28,801.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,441.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,071 shares of company stock valued at $50,000. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

