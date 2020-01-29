B. Riley Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Entercom Communications in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. B. Riley also issued estimates for Entercom Communications’ FY2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $386.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.00 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entercom Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.34.

Shares of NYSE:ETM opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. Entercom Communications has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $617.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entercom Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

