B. Riley Weighs in on ON Semiconductor Corp’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ON Semiconductor in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.00. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ON. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.39.

ON Semiconductor stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,082,458. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.86. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

In other news, COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $220,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 716,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,768,250.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $242,581.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 676,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,260,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,991 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,983,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,209,000 after acquiring an additional 547,060 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 3,612,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,430 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.3% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,515,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,531,000 after purchasing an additional 77,889 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,080,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,967,000 after purchasing an additional 272,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 25.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,436,000 after purchasing an additional 411,766 shares during the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

