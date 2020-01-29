Badger Meter (BMI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BMI opened at $61.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 0.83. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $49.66 and a 52-week high of $66.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Badger Meter from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

