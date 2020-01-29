Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%.

Ball has raised its dividend by an average of 18.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Ball has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ball to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

BLL stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.59. 1,656,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.75. Ball has a 1-year low of $48.81 and a 1-year high of $81.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Ball had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ball will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Northland Securities started coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered Ball from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,382 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $596,226.10. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $429,843.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,853.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,973,069 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

