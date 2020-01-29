Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €4.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been given a €4.00 ($4.65) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SAN. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.30 ($3.84) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Barclays set a €4.60 ($5.35) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €3.76 ($4.37) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.80 ($5.58) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €4.18 ($4.86).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 12 month low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 12 month high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.