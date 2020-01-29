Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €4.60 by Barclays

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been given a €4.60 ($5.35) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

SAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.80 ($5.58) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €3.76 ($4.37) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.30 ($3.84) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €3.20 ($3.72) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €4.18 ($4.86).

Banco Santander has a 1-year low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

