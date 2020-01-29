Bancor Price Reaches $0.25 on Top Exchanges (BNT)

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, Bancor has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. One Bancor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002676 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Binance, OKEx and Liqui. Bancor has a total market cap of $17.16 million and $10.78 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bancor alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.56 or 0.03150471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00191362 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00119174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bancor

Bancor’s genesis date was February 13th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 69,148,642 tokens. The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bancor’s official website is bancor.network. The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bancor Token Trading

Bancor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, OKEx, COSS, Binance, Liqui, LATOKEN, Tidex, Upbit, Gate.io, Ethfinex, ABCC, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.