Bank of America Begins Coverage on Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $104.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.42. Hasbro has a one year low of $82.87 and a one year high of $126.87.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hasbro by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $684,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

