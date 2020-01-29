Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) is Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s 8th Largest Position

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,100 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.8% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $15,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,640,000 after buying an additional 2,542,808 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,678,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,383,000 after purchasing an additional 627,776 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,351,000 after buying an additional 119,198 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $523,079,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,208,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,784,000 after purchasing an additional 485,630 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.20. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $299.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

