Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,540 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 0.9% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 40,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 65,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

BAC stock opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.20. The stock has a market cap of $301.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

