Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%.

Bank of America has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Bank of America has a dividend payout ratio of 23.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of America to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,400,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,870,242. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Barclays upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.