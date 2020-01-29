Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Short Interest Down 9.6% in January

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the December 31st total of 152,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 5,263.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 39.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 17.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BOCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bank of Commerce from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of BOCH stock opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $203.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.97. Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $12.31.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 23.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Commerce will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.