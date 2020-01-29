Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Short Interest Down 8.5% in January

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the December 31st total of 2,360,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 160,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.5 days.

Shares of BOH traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.93. The company had a trading volume of 303,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,237. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $74.78 and a 52-week high of $95.68.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $171.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.00 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 29.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 22.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 21.3% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter worth about $859,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 125,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

BOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.