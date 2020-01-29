Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Receives Neutral Rating from DA Davidson

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BOH. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Shares of NYSE BOH traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.49. 2,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,142. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.35. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $74.78 and a 1-year high of $95.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $171.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 22.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 21.3% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at about $859,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 125,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

