Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.50.

Several analysts recently commented on BK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,625,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,865,000 after buying an additional 1,190,481 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 450.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,237,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,353,000 after buying an additional 2,649,168 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,530,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,386,000 after buying an additional 105,498 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 10.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,036,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,073,000 after buying an additional 196,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 26.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,845,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,429,000 after buying an additional 384,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $44.81. 1,649,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,516,536. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $54.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.