Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Short Interest Up 11.7% in January

Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the December 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of SC stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,371 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.36% of Bank of SC worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. Bank of SC has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.18.

Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Bank of SC had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 14.93%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

About Bank of SC

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

