Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share

Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bankwell Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.25. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Bankwell Financial Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.15%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BWFG. ValuEngine raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ:BWFG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.90. 144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,655. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average of $27.90. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $217.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWFG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 30,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

