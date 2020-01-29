Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Short Interest Up 14.1% in January

Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 521,300 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 456,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BBDC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Barings BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

In related news, insider Thomas F. Finke bought 8,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 150.0% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 86,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 919,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after buying an additional 11,203 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.41 and a beta of 0.67. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $10.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.64.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Barings BDC had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

