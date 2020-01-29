Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,433 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 226.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 41.0% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B stock opened at $65.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.39 and a twelve month high of $66.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Several analysts recently weighed in on B shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.22.

In other news, CEO Patrick Dempsey sold 57,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $3,516,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas O. Barnes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $152,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,184 shares of company stock worth $6,418,479. 8.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

