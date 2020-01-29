Barrington Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Cinemark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.00. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s FY2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $821.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Cinemark’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Macquarie set a $42.00 price target on shares of Cinemark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $43.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 537.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cinemark during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $65,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

