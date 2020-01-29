Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) Short Interest Update

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the December 31st total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BSET stock opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $142.64 million, a P/E ratio of -61.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.73. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.60.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $113.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.30 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSET. Barclays PLC raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 45.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 26.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 35.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

