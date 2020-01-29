Bata (BTA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $299.00

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, Bata has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bata has a market cap of $45,082.00 and $299.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.91 or 0.00642606 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009682 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007372 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00034131 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Bata Profile

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io. Bata’s official website is www.bata.io.

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

