Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 9,327 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

BSCN opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

