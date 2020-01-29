Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires New Shares in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 147,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,000. Kroger makes up 1.2% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Kroger by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Kroger by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. Kroger Co has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.56.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Kroger had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $27.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $431,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

